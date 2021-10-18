Lenovo Appoints New GM for Middle East & Africa

Lenovo, the Chinese multinational tech group, has announced the appointment of Alaa Bawab as its new General Manager for Middle East & Africa (MEA) within Lenovo Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG).

According to a statement from the company, Bawab will now be responsible for developing the business vision and strategy and overseeing the execution and delivery of sales plans as the head of Lenovo’s ISG for the region.

He will also focus on building high-level relationships with Lenovo’s customers and partners in the region.

“Alaa is well known in the region as a strong business leader, having over 25 years of experience with leading technology companies,” the statement reads.

Bawab, a recognised business leader in the region, joins Lenovo from Huawei, where he was VP of the Enterprise Business Group – Middle East Enterprise Networking, and he has previously held roles with Cisco, EMC², HPE, and others.

Bawab graduated with honours from the Electrical Engineering Department at Marquette University, United States of America.

“Alaa is very well known as a decisive business leader who brings determination, motivation, and energy to his role. He has significant customer and channel exposure, and a good record of securing major wins by focusing on relationships and building trust,” said Giovanni Di Filippo, President of Lenovo ISG.

“Alaa is committed to deliver results beyond expectations and to bring the Middle East & Africa countries to the next level of successful growth. We are thrilled to welcome his significant skills and experience in the Middle East markets to Lenovo MEA ISG, and under his leadership, we will further extend smarter technology to all our customers in the region.”

