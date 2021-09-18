Top 4 Most Trending Stories – Week in Review

As this week comes to a close we take a look at the stories that resonated most with our readers.

A free education app for South Africa’s most vulnerable learners, a new CIO for African Bank and new regulations for SA’s adjusted lockdown level 2.

Rounding out the week is an announcement from Standard Bank which has strengthened its partnership with AWS to build a tech innovation lab in South Africa.

Find out more about this week’s top articles:

4. This NGO-Run App Closes the Digital Divide for SA’s Most-Vulnerable Learners

In this feature article, we cover Cape Town-based app developer Brandon Wilson and his free educational app, EduHub.

EduHub is an Android-only application that’s geared towards the students at quintile schools in South Africa, and any other learners looking for a centralised hub of education materials for Grade 10, 11 and 12.

3. African Bank Appoints New Group CIO

Johannesburg-based lender, African Bank has appointed Unathi Mtya as its new Group Chief Information Officer.

Mtya has led several portfolios across a wide spectrum of information communication technology (ICT) technical and has led multi-disciplinary technical teams across the ICT spectrum at senior management, general management, and Chief Information/Technology levels.

2. South Africa Moves to Level 2 Lockdown: All The New Regulations

South Africa has moved to adjusted level 2 lockdown from Monday, according to President Cyril Ramaphosa.

The relaxation of lockdown regulations comes as South Africa has seen a steady decline in its third wave of COVID-19 cases over the last few weeks.

Read on to discover all the new regulations.

1. Standard Bank to Launch Innovation Lab with Amazon Web Services in SA

Standard Bank and Amazon Web Services (AWS) have announced an expansion of their strategic partnership.

Building on a relationship that enabled Standard Bank’s migration to the cloud, the lender will collaborate with AWS to jointly build the African Innovation Lab – an incubator and accelerator of large-scale innovation projects and new business models.

By Luis Monzon

Follow Luis Monzon on Twitter

Follow IT News Africa on Twitter