African Bank Appoints New Group CIO

Johannesburg-based lender, African Bank has appointed Unathi Mtya as its new Group Chief Information Officer. Unathi joins the Group Executive Committee.

According to a statement by African Bank, Unathi joins the group from Grindrod Bank, where she was the Chief Technology Officer (CTO).

At Grindrod, Mtya was responsible for the efficient handling of the information technology of the bank, planning and aligning IT within the business, and managing the transition to new technologies.

She has spent time understanding the biggest technology trends in the banking industry namely the acceleration of new technologies, the collaboration of banks and Fintechs, and the growing importance of customer experience.

Mtya has led several portfolios across a wide spectrum of information communication technology (ICT) technical and has led multi-disciplinary technical teams across the ICT spectrum at senior management, general management, and Chief Information/Technology levels.

She has held key positions at Business Connexion (BCX), State Information Technology Agency (SITA), and the Republic of South Africa Parliament.

Mtya holds a Bachelor of Science from the University of Fort Hare, a Professional Certificate in CIO Practise from WITS University, and a Master of Science in Technology Management from Columbia University in New York, USA.

CEO of African Bank, Kennedy Bungane says, “Unathi is a tech enthusiast, a speaker as well as a member of the Forbes Technology Council. She will provide the required skill and expertise to translate our ongoing digital strategy into value-add experiences for our customers and continue to build and expand on our IT capabilities.”

“I have always been an advocate of ‘value’. My remit will include the consideration and implementation of technology platforms that provide value across all digital capabilities of African Bank,” noted Mtya about her new position.

