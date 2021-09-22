DStv Unlocks 18 SuperSport Channels to All Subscribers in South Africa

MultiChoice’s DStv has announced that it will open 18 of its sports channels for live streaming on the DStv App and at now.dstv.com as part of the entertainment provider’s Open Window to celebrate the Heritage Day long weekend in South Africa.

The Open Window is set to run from Friday (Heritage Day) until Sunday – 24 September to 27 September 2021. During the Open Window period all DStv subscribers across the service’s many packages, from Access to Premium, will be able to stream 18 different SuperSport and other channels.

These are the following channels that will become available for streaming on the DStv app and website:

SS Blitz (DStv channel 200)

SS PSL (DStv channel 202)

SS Premier League (DStv channel 203)

SS LaLiga (DStv channel 204)

SS Football (DStv channel 205)

SS Variety 1 (DStv channel 206)

SS Variety 2 (DStv channel 207)

SS Variety 3 (DStv channel 208)

SS Variety 4 (DStv channel 209)

SS Action (DStv channel 210)

SS Cricket (DStv channel 212)

SS Golf (DStv channel 213)

SS Tennis (DStv channel 214)

SS Motorsport (DStv channel 215)

WWE (DStv channel 128)

GINX (DStv channel 127)

ESPN 1 (DStv channel 218)

ESPN 2 (DStv channel 219)

“This means that during DStv’s Sport Open Window this Heritage Day weekend, no matter what package you’re subscribed to (from Premium to Access), you’ll be able to catch all the action live from golf’s Ryder Cup as the US takes on Europe,” the announcement reads.

Other big-time events occurring this weekend include the F1 Russian Grand Prix and a highly-anticipated matchup between the Orlando Pirates and Mamelodi Sundowns.

Tennis fans will also be able to enjoy the Europe vs. The World in the Laver Cup from first serve till final smash.

“Remember – these channels are only available to stream via the DStv App and at now.dstv.com. So no matter where the weekend takes you, you won’t have to miss a live sporting moment.”

By Luis Monzon

