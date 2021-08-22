Customer Engagement in Africa Comes Under the Spotlight

The entire customer relationship is moving online, driving businesses to re-imagine how they build trusted relationships and loyalty with customers old and new through 1:1 and 1:many interactions across all digital channels.

Despite lockdowns across the globe, consumer and business buying hasn’t stopped. In fact, even new buyers are looking for you in places they haven’t before, with the expectation to replace in-person experiences with online ones.

Digital is one of the most flexible and effective channels to engage with your customers and personalise experiences at scale to meet their demands. And this is why we’ve built the Salesforce Customer 360 for B2B.

Salesforce Customer 360 is a completely digital-first platform to meet the needs of the digital imperative, enabling you to move to digital quickly. It helps you create a single view of your customer across market-leading applications in Sales, Service, Marketing, and Commerce.

On the 24th of August, a webinar titled ‘Building Customer Engagement Success in B2B Commerce with Salesforce‘ will be held to examine the main trends and challenges B2B businesses in Africa are experiencing, and discuss how Salesforce Customer 360 is perfectly suited to address these challenges.

Speakers include:

Richard Fritz, ICT Business Partner, Distell

Dermot Colley, Commercial Account Executive at Salesforce

David Hewitt, Mid-Market Account Executive, South Africa at Salesforce

Yann Assouline, B2B Commerce Executive at Salesforce

Who should attend:

This webinar is for you if:

Your organization services B2B customers and your sales/service teams spend significant time on routine tasks such as accepting orders and providing order information through eMails and other channels. Your customers are demanding seamless service options and interactions with the sales/service team as a trusted partner to anticipate needs. Want to learn about the leading commerce platform that B2B decision-makers see as value adds for their customer. You are in the B2B space and looking for a top-shelf B2B commerce solution.

To register or to find out more information about this webinar click here.

By Staff Writer.