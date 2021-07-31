Top 4 Most Trending Stories – Week in Review

As this week comes to a close we take a look at the stories that resonated most with our readers.

This week, Safaricom gifts shares worth a vast amount of money to its top executives, South Africa moved to Adjusted Lockdown Level 3 and with the move came new regulations to know, as well as the announcement of when people in the age group of 18 to 34 can register for vaccinations.

Finally, Google partners with Nigeria-based Maliyo Games to launch a five-month game developer training programme for lovers of video games in Nigeria, Kenya and Ghana.

Find out more about this week’s top articles:

4. Safaricom Bosses Receive $6.4 Million in Free Shares

Several senior executives at Safaricom have been awarded 16.4 million shares with a current market value of $6.4-million for free in March as compensation for their past performance.

The shares are being given to senior executives as part of compensation for meeting or exceeding performance targets. Traditionally, the company’s CEO and CFO have taken most of the stock-based compensation.

However, the current holders of these offices, CEO Peter Ndegwa and CFO Dilip Pal, were not amongst those awarded shares in the review period, since they only joined Safaricom recently.

3. South Africa Moves to Adjusted Alert Level 3 – Everything You Need to Know

South Africa has returned to a lighter level of lockdown with the current third wave of COVID-19 infections finally showing signs of slowing.

New lockdown regulations were announced by President Cyril Ramaphosa during an address to the nation on Sunday, last week.

Read on to discover the new regulations imposed as part of Adjusted Alert Level 3.

2. Vaccination Registrations for South Africans Aged 18 – 34 Announced

According to President Ramaphosa, South Africa’s vaccine rollout will open for people aged 18 to 34 from 1 September 2021. People in the age range wanting to be vaccinated can register then.

Ramaphosa also noted that the country is currently administering 240,000 every weekday. The goal, however, is to get 300,000 doses administered every single day, except for Saturday and Sunday.

1. Google Launches Game Developer Program in Nigeria, Kenya and Ghana

Google has announced the launch of a new five-month training program for game developers in Africa to successfully build, scale, launch, and promote the next generation of great mobile games in collaboration with Maliyo Games, a Nigerian mobile game developer.

Accepted applicants from Nigeria, Kenya and Ghana will participate in a virtual training program from 16 August to 23 December 2021, during which they will be evaluated on three levels of instruction: Game Development Fundamentals, Succeed on the Play Store, and Publish Your First Game.

Some coding/programming skills are required from prospective participants.

By Luis Monzon

Follow Luis Monzon on Twitter

Follow IT News Africa on Twitter