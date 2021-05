TelOne Zimbabwe Partners with Tejas to Expand Network Footprint

TelOne Zimbabwe has deployed Tejas’ 100G/100G+ coherent DWDM solution for its network expansion. This partnership is expected to see the high-speed transmission of multiple 100G lambdas while meeting the stringent performance and reliability requirements in a cost-effective manner.

CEO and MD of Tejas Networks, Sanjay Nayak says “We are delighted that TelOne has deployed our latest 100G/100G+ DWDM/OTN technology for its network expansion. Our solution empowers our customers to diversify their existing DWDM vendor base and use our proven, cost-effective solution to expand and inter-operate”.

MD of TelOne, Chipo Mtasa says “TelOne offers access to a vast network footprint in Zimbabwe. With the rising demand for bandwidth and higher speeds from our customers, we were looking for a versatile solution that could significantly expand the capacity of our existing fibre network with incremental investments. We were impressed by the capabilities of the Tejas’ solution and its ability to seamlessly carry 100G services with no interoperability issues. Tejas products have very versatile software, are simple to configure and easy to operate. We appreciate the support of a highly responsive Tejas team, that was able to design and deliver an end-to-end network solution in the shortest period of time.”

VP Sales at Tejas Networks Africa, Rakesh Raghoonandan says “in the TelOne network, we delivered our DWDM/OTN solution using our scalable and versatile TJ1600 platform. Our solution unlocks new opportunities for service providers to multiply the available capacity on their networks by more than 10X, without being limited by their existing network deployment. The TelOne deployment is yet another example of our cutting-edge technology that we have deployed over several networks across Africa.”

