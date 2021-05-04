Telkom Unveils Fraud and Corruption Reporting Platform

Telkom has unveiled a multi-channel whistleblowing platform that allows users to report any acts or suspected acts of fraud, corruption, and irregular conduct within the organisation.

The company says that this service is part of the Group’s ethics and corporate governance mechanisms to ensure that the Telkom Group remains a corruption and fraud-free organisation.

“Every individual has a responsibility to play their part in rooting out fraud and corruption in our society, communities, and organisations. South Africa was recently ranked #69 out of 180 countries in Transparency International’s Corruption Perceptions Index for 2020, further highlighting the severity of fraud and corruption in our country,” reads a statement from the telco.

“That is why Telkom Group has partnered with safe line service provider Advance Call to launch the #Vulumlomo | Speak Up anti-fraud and corruption campaign to encourage the public to come forward and anonymously report any acts or suspected acts of fraud, corruption, and irregular conduct.”

Safety, Security and Forensics Executive at Telkom, Dr Pat Mazibuko says, “Addressing fraud, corruption, and irregular conduct is an end-to-end process where we expect everyone, be it Telkom Group employees, members of the public or Telkom Group’s suppliers and customers to report all incidents. Reported acts will be investigated regardless of any individual’s position within the organisation”.

Where and how to report incidents of fraud, corruption, theft or irregular conduct:

From 1 May 2021, users can report actual or suspected incidents on the toll-free Telkom hotline by dialling 0800 124 000 OR send a message to Telkom Group’s new WhatsApp hotline by adding the number 081 222 5999.

Edited by Jenna Delport Follow Jenna Delport on Twitter