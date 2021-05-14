Starlink Partners with Google to Deliver Data and Cloud Services

SpaceX’s broadband internet company, Starlink is partnering with Google to deliver data, cloud services, and applications to customers at the network edge by leveraging Starlink’s ability to provide high-speed broadband internet around the world and Google Cloud’s infrastructure.

In a statement, the companies revealed that SpaceX will begin to “locate Starlink ground stations within Google data centre properties, enabling the secure, low-latency, and reliable delivery of data from more than 1,500 Starlink satellites launched to orbit to date to locations at the network edge via Google Cloud”.

Google Cloud’s high-capacity private network will support the delivery of Starlink’s global satellite internet service, bringing businesses and consumers seamless connectivity to the cloud and Internet, and enabling the delivery of critical enterprise applications to virtually any location.

“Applications and services running in the cloud can be transformative for organizations, whether they’re operating in a highly networked or remote environment,” says Urs Hölzle, SVP of Infrastructure at Google Cloud.

“We are delighted to partner with SpaceX to ensure that organizations with distributed footprints have seamless, secure, and fast access to the critical applications and services they need to keep their teams up and running.”

“Combining Starlink’s high-speed, low-latency broadband with Google’s infrastructure and capabilities provides global organizations with the secure and fast connection that modern organizations expect,” says SpaceX President and COO, Gwynne Shotwell.

“We are proud to work with Google to deliver this access to businesses, public sector organizations, and many other groups operating around the world.”

