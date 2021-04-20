Cell C Reports R5.5 Billion Loss

Cell C has reported a loss of R5.5 billion after tax following the announcement of its annual financial performance for the 12 months ending December 2020.

The telco revealed that total revenue was down by 8% to R13.8-billion (2019: R15.1-billion), with the largest part of the revenue contribution from its prepaid base at R6.2-billion (2019: R6.9-billion).

CFO of Cell C, Zaf Mahomed believes that even though the telco made a full-year loss, the latter six months of 2020 was encouraging as it had shown a R2.1 billion profit in the second half.

Mahomed says “our results reflect a business in transition. We are starting to see the impact of our changes which included a focus on more profitable subscribers and through the reduction in costs a shift to revenue-generating activities. The foundations are now in place”.

Cell C’s CEO, Douglas Craigie Stevenson added “Our turnaround strategy has improved our financial performance as a mobile network operator and Cell C is operationally more efficient. Over the next three years we will fully transition to roam on partner networks – all with the aim of providing a quality network, innovative value offerings for our customers and ensuring a profitable and sustainable business.”

He added that the decrease in its overall operating costs – on an annual basis the business removed more than R500m worth of expenditure – and the focus on more profitable customers, has resulted in positive cash flow as reflected in its cash EBITDA being reported at R844-million (2019: R240-million).

“Cell C is now generating cash and the performance shows that the business is operationally stronger. The fit-for-purpose entity can effectively implement its business strategy and with a recapitalisation will benefit from a revised capital structure with manageable debt to ensure long-term sustainability.”

Craigie Stevenson added that Cell C’s focus in the future will be on evolving to a digital lifestyle company that offers value for money solutions and services by understanding the needs of its customers.

“To stay competitive, Cell C had to take a different approach against our larger rivals which are all heavily invested in capital-needy infrastructure – multiple operators with large scale infrastructure simply doesn’t make financial sense. We will collaborate on infrastructure but compete on products and services.”

Edited by Jenna Delport Follow Jenna Delport on Twitter