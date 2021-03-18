YouTube Rolls Out ‘Checks’ for Creators

YouTube is rolling out “Checks” – a new tool to help make uploading videos and receiving ad revenue easier for creators.

“Hey Creators! Today we’re rolling out a new step in the upload process on Studio desktop called “Checks” – which will automatically screen your uploads for potential copyright claims and ad suitability restrictions,” says YouTube in a blog post.

This new tool is expected to help creators minimize the number of videos uploaded with copyright claims and/or yellow icons to avoid surprises or worries.

Here’s how ‘Checks’ will work in the Studio Upload flow

During the upload flow on desktop, creators will see the option to review their video in the new “checks” step for potential copyright claims and ad-suitability issues before the video is published.