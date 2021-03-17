Instagram Will Now Restrict DMs Between Teens and Adults

Instagram is introducing a new feature that restricts DMs between teen users (under the age of 18) and adults they don’t follow.

This means that if an adult tries to message a teen who doesn’t follow them, they receive a notification that DM’ing them isn’t an option.

“This feature relies on our work to predict peoples’ ages using machine learning technology, and the age people give us when they sign up,” says Instagram in a blog post.

“As we move to end-to-end encryption, we’re investing in features that protect privacy and keep people safe without accessing the content of DMs.”

Making it more difficult for adults to find and follow teens

The social media platform has also revealed that it will start exploring ways to make it more difficult for adults who have been ‘exhibiting potentially suspicious behaviour’ to interact with teens.

“This may include things like restricting these adults from seeing teen accounts in ‘Suggested Users’, preventing them from discovering teen content in Reels or Explore, and automatically hiding their comments on public posts by teens.”

Why is this important for Instagram users

These features protect teens from unwanted contact from adult users – allowing them the opportunity to have a safer and more positive experience on Instagram.

Lucy Thomas, Co-Founder and Co-CEO of PROJECT ROCKIT, says “by improving teen privacy features and DM-ing younger users with realtime safety info, Instagram is equipping young people with tools to be the architects of their own online experience”.

Edited by Jenna Delport Follow Jenna Delport on Twitter