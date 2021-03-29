Bolt Kenya Launches Food Delivery Service to Rival Uber Eats

Bolt has officially launched a new food delivery service in Kenya after announcing this plan in 2020.

So far the service – which aims to give users access to restaurants and menus from the palm of their hands – has partnered with around 200 restaurants, including KFC, Big Square, Pizza Mojo, Urban Gourmet Burger, Debonairs Pizza, Steers, Ohcha Noodle Bar, The Chef House, Wings Kenya Alchemist, Shokudo Japanese, Barista & Co, Mercado, Awash Ethiopian restaurant, Charlie’s Bistro and Bao Box.

“Food delivery has been a popular request for quite some time and we are glad to bring this service to the millions of people who are using our platform. The infrastructure and experience we have built up with our ride-hailing business give us a good platform to expand and diversify our services,” says Bolt Food Country Manager, Edgar Kipngetich Kitur.

“We have a rich history in disrupting markets and will be applying our experience to our food delivery platform and offer affordable delivery fees, better working conditions for our couriers and you can find our favourite brands selection. We are launching with amazing restaurant promotions and free delivery.”

To make use of the service, Kenyan’s must first download the new Bolt Food app.

Bolt has launched Bolt Green – a new eco-friendly ride offering – in Kenya. The service part of the company’s effort towards reducing its carbon footprint.

“We continue to scale up our operations for the benefit of our customers and the communities in which we operate. Having electric and hybrid vehicles on our platform is a step towards ensuring environmentally conscious ways for people to move around in the city and reduce our ecological footprint,” says Ola Akinnusi, Country Manager for Bolt Kenya.

“The new category also aims at expanding Bolts ride options thereby creating more economic opportunities for drivers and providing passengers with more options to choose from.”

The service is currently only available in Nairobi, but Bolt plans to expand it across the country soon.

