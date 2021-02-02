vivo Introduces the Y20s Smartphone to Kenya

vivo has announced the launch of its newest Y-Series smartphone, the Y20s, in Kenya.

This comes after the company was ranked fifth in the global smartphone market in 2020 by the International Data Corporation (IDC) with a market share of 8.6 percent and shipments exceeding 110 million devices.

Within last year, vivo was one of the three smartphone brands to maintain an increase in shipments despite the overall downturn experienced.

“vivo’s success in the global market can be attributed to its persistent efforts to understand and tap into specific consumer behaviours,” says James Irungu, Brand and Communications Manager at vivo Kenya.

“In line with its ambitions to continue its growth trajectory, vivo works relentlessly to develop stylish and dynamic products that cater to diverse consumer segments around the world. This is a reason we have the Y20s in Kenya.”

The new Y20s that retails countrywide, comes with a long-lasting 5000mAh battery, with 18W FlashCharge Technology, high-end specs and a Side Mounted Fingerprint Scanner for instant unlocking.

The device also features a capable Qualcomm Snapdragon Processor and 4GB+128GB of memory for a power-packed performance. For high-quality photography, Y20s has an AI Triple Macro Camera 13 MP (wide) + 2 MP (macro) + 2 MP (depth) supported by a wide range of features including Face Beauty, Portrait Light Effects and Filters to capture sharper images. The selfie camera comes with an 8MP.

The vivo Y20s sports a 6.51-inch Halo FullView Display that gives an elongated aspect ratio of 20:9 and HD+ (1600 x 720) resolution. It is available in two variant colours, Obsidian Black and Purist Blue.

