MTN to Sell R1,8 Billion Stake in Belgian Telco, BICS

According to MTN, it will record a profit on disposal amounting to approximately R1,2 billion during the first half of 2021.
The closing of the sale is dependent on customary regulatory approval.
MTN Launches Supersonic AirFibre in South Africa
MTN has launched its Supersonic AirFibre offering in South Africa. The product is said to overcome distance and a lack of infrastructure in urban, township and rural communities to bring fibre-quality connectivity to more households across the country.
Supersonic AirFibre is expected to bring high-speed, inexpensive, and uncapped connectivity solutions to areas in which traditional fibre installations are not available. Built on unlicensed spectrum, the solution was designed, built and is maintained by MTN’s technology team to deliver a network quality that is in line with MTN’s standards, at affordable rates.
Supersonic AirFibre will be made available in areas where customers register their demand for the offering. Launch costs of Supersonic AirFibre are:
- R399 for 5Mbps uncapped
- R499 for 10Mbps uncapped
- R599 for 20Mbps uncapped
- R799 for 50Mbps uncapped
- R999 for 100Mbps uncapped
