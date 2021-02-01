IN PICTURES: 2020 tt100 Business Awards Programme

The 2020 tt100 Business Awards took place on Thursday, 12 November 2020, at The Da Vinci Institute based in Modderfontein, Johannesburg.

The awards programme serves to showcase business who have demonstrated excellence in the Management of Technology, Innovation, People, Systemic Thinking, and Sustainable Performance.

Endorsed by the Department of Science and Innovation (DSI), The Da Vinci Institute and PwC, the 2020 awards highlighted success stories of how innovative and disruptive organisations, through tenacity and perseverance overcame the challenges, and yielded positive results on their journey of technological and innovation excellence.

Awards were handed out in these categories; the Management of Technology, Management of Innovation, Management of People, Systemic Thinking, Sustainable Performance, Innovation Concepts, and Overall Excellence.

Below are pictures of what transpired on the evening of the event:

