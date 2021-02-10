Ericsson Appoints New VP and Head of People for MEA

Ericsson has appointed Sena Erten as Vice President and Head of People of Ericsson Middle East and Africa.

In her new role, Erten is expected to guide the business towards a world-class employee experience that is people-centred, adopting the latest digital technologies, and leading the way in driving company culture.

In a fast transforming industry, she will drive Ericsson’s people transformation in the region through innovative leadership, attracting and retaining the best talents and helping Ericsson create a compelling employee experience.

“People are at the centre of everything we do at Ericsson. I am delighted to welcome Sena into her new role. Her extensive knowledge and experience will further strengthen our people function,” says Fadi Pharaon, President of Ericsson MEA.

“In a high-paced industry, pushing the envelope of technology, Sena will work to address the fast-changing competence development needs of our company by unlocking the human potential, upskilling and reskilling talents, enabling us to stay ahead of the market and adding value to our customers.”

Erten brings 20 years of human resources and executive experience to Ericsson, rooted in a passion for people development, building diverse and inclusive cultures and high-performing, empowered organizations.

She says, “I am excited to join the Ericsson family and be part of the team; realizing Ericsson’s vision of an intelligent, sustainable and connected world. I look forward to driving the company’s people strategy in the region, realizing the talents’ full potential while building a culture of excellence and supporting our teams in finding new and effective ways to engage, lead and collaborate.”

Edited by Jenna Delport