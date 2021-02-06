6 Reasons to Sponsor IoTFA 2021

The Internet of Things Forum Africa is set to lead the conversation on the latest IoT challenges, opportunities and innovations. Taking place on 25 – 26 March 2021, this free virtual summit will see hundreds of executives, entrepreneurs and solution providers equipped with the knowledge and tools needed to plan and implement successful connected projects.

This year’s virtual Internet of Things Forum Africa is themed ‘Envisioning The Role of IoT in a Post COVID-19 World’- with a key focus on how the digital enterprise of the future will be shaped by our current pandemic experiences.

Join us on the 25th and 26th of March 2021 and find out about the growing influence of IoT in business transformation, and how focused attention on data regulation, cloud and cybersecurity will become crucial to successful IoT integration and implementation.

Here are the top six reasons why you should sponsor:

Deliver a keynote

Present your IoT solutions and case studies to a captive audience of buyers and decision-makers from diverse industries.

Maintain Brand Visibility

Reinforce your position as an innovative player by collaborating with other top IT leaders on the technologies defining our future.

Solidify Your Network

Create new business relationships and strengthen existing ones with attendees, customers, and partners.

Attract New Business

This is a premier business development opportunity: a high-profile event featuring discussions on the advantages of IoT and Analytics for hundreds of business leaders.

Be Covered by the Media

Be interviewed by leading publications and gain extensive exposure on ITNewsAfrica.com

Reach a Diverse audience

Connect with executives from diverse industries including Manufacturing, Transport, Healthcare, Logistics, Government, Energy, Insurance, Retail and Automotive.

Confirmed Speakers For IoTFA2021

Dr. Makaziwe Makamba, 4IR Research Expert At Dcdt

Deepesh Thomas, Executive Head Of Digital (Wealth) At Standard Bank Group

Marius Oosthuizen, Futurist Speaker & Lecturer, The University Of Pretoria’s Gordon Institute Of Business Science

Mike Emanuel, Technology Manager At Famous Brands

Lawrence Boya, Director: Smart City Programme, City Of Johannesburg

Wayne Janneker, Head Of Information Technology At Caprisa

How to participate

Join as an attendee: Learn from some of the most powerful brands, mavericks and visionaries that are setting the pace for change and driving disruption in retail.

Join as a speaker: Showcase your thought-leadership. Share your insights and experience. Shape solutions to critical business challenges.

Join us as a sponsor: Reinforce your position as a leading provider of technology solutions.

For more information about this conference, visit: http://iotforumafrica.com/

Staff writer