SEACOM Appoints New Group Chief Digital Officer

SEACOM has announced that its current Chief Technical Officer (CTO), Claes Segelberg, has resigned. Segelberg has been with the ICT company almost since its inception in 2009.

Segelberg and his passionate team are credited with building up the organisation from a small new private linear east coast cable system into the leading data transmission backbone of Africa.

Segelberg explained why now is the right time for him to hand over his CTO responsibilities. “SEACOM is heading into a new future of investment and growth, focusing on the rapidly expanding corporate segments in our key markets. This requires fresh ideas and new skills that will take SEACOM from its current strengths into its future expansion and development.”

Prenesh Padayachee, former CTO at Internet Solutions and former Chief Sales and Marketing Officer at Telkom Openserve, will officially take over as SEACOM Group Chief Digital Officer (CDO) in January. In addition to the CTO’s responsibilities, Padayachee will also be absorbing the Chief Information Officer role, and thus the new title of CDO.





Incoming Group CEO, Oliver Fortuin expressed his confidence in Padayachee, “We know that Prenesh will continue to lead the team professionally and uphold the high standards our customers have come to expect from SEACOM. This transition marks the start of exciting changes and new beginnings for our group. Thank you for supporting me, Claes, Prenesh, and the rest of the executive team as we make this necessary transition.”

