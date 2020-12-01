Huawei Partners with Zapper to Introduce Huawei Pay

Huawei has joined forces with Zapper to introduce Huawei Pay – its new mobile payment service.

“We are proud to launch Huawei Pay in South Africa in partnership with Zapper,” says Likun Zhao, VP at Huawei Consumer Business Group for Southern Africa.

Huawei Pay users will be able to add their bank cards to the app and then pay in stores simply by scanning the Zapper QR Payment Code on the bill when they check out.

“All local debit and credit cards from all local banks are supported. It’s a simple and convenient payment solution that we know will make the lives of South African consumers easier.”





Brett White, CEO of Zapper, adds, “Huawei is a favourite among a large portion of smartphone owners in South Africa and equipping them with access to Zapper’s scan-to-pay platform will empower them to make fast, safe payments across the country.”

“We are in the business of facilitating transactions and by putting the Zapper solution in the hands of millions of South African consumers, many more merchants can now also confidently offer cashless transactions. It is clear this partnership is a win for the local mobile payments market and we look forward to continued innovation together.”

When using Huawei Pay users will need to authenticate, by passcode or fingerprint, every transaction – ensuring that the digital wallet remains secure. It also receives the same fraud protection as users would get on their bank cards.

In addition, Huawei Pay doesn’t use bank card numbers to handle transactions, it isn’t stored on the device or on Huawei Pay servers, and is not shared with merchants.

Edited by Jenna Delport Follow Jenna Delport on Twitter