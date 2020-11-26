Telkom Unveils Black Friday Contract Deals

Telkom has officially unveiled its Black Friday deals – from 00:01 on 27 November 2020, available online up until midnight on 4 December 2020.
In keeping up with the times and customer needs, Telkom is focusing on two areas this year: 1) accommodating those who’ve become more comfortable with online shopping and 2) big savings on data considering the unprecedented year of lockdown and resultant ever-evolving consumer behaviour and habits.
Here’s a closer look at Telkom’s Black Friday contract deals:
|Device
|Term
|FreeMe 800MB
|FreeMe 1.5GB
|FreeMe 3GB
|FreeMe 6GB
|FreeMe 11.5GB
|FreeMe 28GB
|Minutes
|DATA
|Notes
|Samsung Galaxy A11
|24
|R 179
|R 229
|100 Min x 24
|10GB x 3
|All Channels
|Huawei Y6p + Watch
|24
|R 249
|R 299
|R 349
|R 449
|R 549
|R 849
|100 Min x 24
|10GB x 3
|Call Centres Only
|Samsung Galaxy A21s + Watch
|24
|R 259
|R 299
|R 349
|R 449
|R 549
|R 849
|100 Min x 24
|10GB x 3
|All Channels
|Samsung Galaxy A31 + Watch
|24
|R 349
|R 399
|R 499
|R 599
|R 899
|100 Min x 24
|10GB x 3
|All Channels
|Huawei Y9s + Watch
|24
|R 339
|R 379
|R 429
|R 529
|R 629
|R 929
|100 Min x 24
|10GB x 3
|All Channels
|Huawei P40 Lite + Watch
|24
|R 399
|R 449
|R 549
|R 649
|R 949
|100 Min x 24
|10GB x 3
|All Channels
|iPhone SE 64GB
|24
|R 469
|R 519
|R 619
|R 719
|R 1 019
|100 Min x 24
|50GB x 3
|Online Exclusive
|iPhone 11 64GB
|24
|R 799
|R 849
|R 949
|R 1 049
|R 1 349
|100 Min x 24
|50GB x 3
|Online Exclusive
|Samsung Galaxy S20+ with Tab A8
|24
|R 999
|R 1 099
|R 1 199
|R 1 499
|100 Min x 24
|10GB x 3
|All Channels
“What a year 2020 has been; we are all feeling the pinch! For us at Telkom, you only have to look at our ‘normal’ deals to realize that every day is Black Friday. However, we are going even lower. This Black Friday especially, it is all about the most value we can give our customers in the most meaningful ways and identifying those areas of their lives that the savings will have the most impact,” says Gugu Mthembu, CMO at Telkom.
