Telkom Unveils Black Friday Contract Deals

Telkom has officially unveiled its Black Friday deals – from 00:01 on 27 November 2020, available online up until midnight on 4 December 2020.

In keeping up with the times and customer needs, Telkom is focusing on two areas this year: 1) accommodating those who’ve become more comfortable with online shopping and 2) big savings on data considering the unprecedented year of lockdown and resultant ever-evolving consumer behaviour and habits.

Here’s a closer look at Telkom’s Black Friday contract deals:

Device Term FreeMe 800MB FreeMe 1.5GB FreeMe 3GB FreeMe 6GB FreeMe 11.5GB FreeMe 28GB Minutes DATA Notes Samsung Galaxy A11 24 R 179 R 229 100 Min x 24 10GB x 3 All Channels Huawei Y6p + Watch 24 R 249 R 299 R 349 R 449 R 549 R 849 100 Min x 24 10GB x 3 Call Centres Only Samsung Galaxy A21s + Watch 24 R 259 R 299 R 349 R 449 R 549 R 849 100 Min x 24 10GB x 3 All Channels Samsung Galaxy A31 + Watch 24 R 349 R 399 R 499 R 599 R 899 100 Min x 24 10GB x 3 All Channels Huawei Y9s + Watch 24 R 339 R 379 R 429 R 529 R 629 R 929 100 Min x 24 10GB x 3 All Channels Huawei P40 Lite + Watch 24 R 399 R 449 R 549 R 649 R 949 100 Min x 24 10GB x 3 All Channels iPhone SE 64GB 24 R 469 R 519 R 619 R 719 R 1 019 100 Min x 24 50GB x 3 Online Exclusive iPhone 11 64GB 24 R 799 R 849 R 949 R 1 049 R 1 349 100 Min x 24 50GB x 3 Online Exclusive Samsung Galaxy S20+ with Tab A8 24 R 999 R 1 099 R 1 199 R 1 499 100 Min x 24 10GB x 3 All Channels





“What a year 2020 has been; we are all feeling the pinch! For us at Telkom, you only have to look at our ‘normal’ deals to realize that every day is Black Friday. However, we are going even lower. This Black Friday especially, it is all about the most value we can give our customers in the most meaningful ways and identifying those areas of their lives that the savings will have the most impact,” says Gugu Mthembu, CMO at Telkom.

