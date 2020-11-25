MTN Nigeria Partners with Gameloft to Launch Gameworld

MTN Nigeria has partnered with Gameloft to launch MTN Gameworld – a new gaming platform for its subscribers.

The platform is expected to offer the Nigerian gaming community access to a variety of fun and exciting games online through an extensive premium catalogue from Gameloft and other renowned publishers.

Speaking on the partnership, Chief Digital Officer of MTN Nigeria, Srinivas Rao said, “We are constantly seeking to deliver innovative products that support the aspirations of our customers, whilst delivering superior user experience. This partnership allows us to provide our customers with access to a variety of exhilarating games from Gameloft and other leading publishers at an affordable rate.”

MTN Gameworld will provide customers with a choice of games which they can play at subsidised data rates. Through the MTN Gameworld app, users can stay up-to-date with new titles that can be streamed or downloaded. It is compatible with Android, iOS and Windows phone devices providing access to unlimited fun.





Subscription is available through SMS, app, web, USSD menu (*447#), 131 USSD menu and any other MTN customer channel.

MTN Nigeria Appoints New CEO

MTN Group has appointed Karl Toriola, current VP for MTN Group’s West and Central Africa (WECA) region, as the new CEO of MTN Nigeria – effective 1 March 2021.

Toriola will take over as MTN Nigeria CEO from Ferdi Moolman, who has served MTN Nigeria with distinction in this role for the past five years. Moolman will return to South Africa, where he will assume the new role of Group Chief Risk Officer.

