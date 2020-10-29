New WhatsApp Update for iOS and Android

WhatsApp has unveiled new beta updates for iOS and Android, according to WABetaInfo. These new features include advanced wallpaper configuration tools that allow users to customise their in-app wallpaper.

MyBroadband reports that there are now “32 new bright wallpapers, 30 new dark wallpapers, and a number of solid colour options to choose from”.

WhatsApp Unveils New In-App Features

WhatsApp has revealed a number of new in-app features covering Shopping, Payments, and Customer Service. According to the messaging platform, the ways in which people and businesses communicate are not working.

“The global pandemic has made clear that businesses need fast and efficient ways to service their customers and make sales. WhatsApp has become a simple and convenient resource at this time. More than 175 million people every day message a WhatsApp Business account.”





With these in mind, here’s a closer look at WhatsApp’s new features:

Shopping – WhatsApp will introduce new ways for people to check out – WhatsApp will introduce new ways for people to check out available products and make purchases right from a chat. It also plans to make it easier for businesses to integrate these features into their existing commerce and customer solutions. This is expected to help many small businesses who have been most impacted during the pandemic.

Facebook Hosting Services – Businesses have varying technology needs and want choice in the companies they work with to host and manage customer communications, particularly with remote work increasing. Which is why over the coming months, WhatsApp plans to expand its partnerships with – Businesses have varying technology needs and want choice in the companies they work with to host and manage customer communications, particularly with remote work increasing. Which is why over the coming months, WhatsApp plans to expand its partnerships with business solution providers . It will also provide a new option for businesses to manage their WhatsApp messages via hosting services that Facebook plans to offer. Providing this option will make it easier for small and medium-sized businesses to get started, sell products, keep their inventory up to date, and quickly respond to messages they receive – wherever their employees are.

Business Sales – WhatsApp will charge business customers for some of the services it offers, which is expected to help WhatsApp continue building a business of its own while providing and expanding free end-to-end encrypted text, video and voice calling for more than two billion people.

These new features are expected to roll-out within the next coming months.

