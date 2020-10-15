Africa Tech Festival 2020 Speakers Announced

AfricaCom and AfricaTech are anchor events of the new Africa Tech Festival, which will take place – online – from 10-12 November this year. Acknowledged as the world’s largest Africa-focused digital infrastructure and emerging tech event, the Africa Tech Festival has always attracted a stellar line-up of critical thinkers, analysts, futurists, keynote and inspirational speakers. 2020 will more than deliver on that reputation, with a stimulating array of visionary industry presenters, raconteurs and even some sporting greats.
The Africa Tech Festival kicks off with an opening keynote address by Abe Wakama, founder and CEO of African Innovator Group, who will chair the keynote sessions on Tuesday 10th November.
Below are just some of the more than 200 speakers who will be joining Wakama in the line-up of speakers at this year’s not to be missed, virtual event.
Connectivity Champions:
- Peter Ndegwa, CEO, Safaricom
- Alioune Ndiaye, CEO – Middle East and Africa, Orange
- Juliet Mhango, Chief Human Capital Development & Transformation Officer, Cell C
- Dejan Kastelic, Group Chief Technology Officer, Vodacom
- Elisabeth Medou Badang, SVP Africa & Indian Ocean, Orange
- Sonia Jorge, Executive Director – Alliance for Affordable Internet & Head of Digital Inclusion Program at The World Wide Web Foundation
- Olusola Teniola, President, Association of Telecommunications Companies of Nigeria.
Forefront of the 4IR:
- Prof. Tshilidzi Marwala, Vice-Chancellor of the University of Johannesburg, Deputy Chair at the Presidential 4IR Commission (South Africa)
- Unathi Mtya, Chief Technology Officer at Grindrod Bank
- Toyosi Odukoya, Head of Digital Transformation, West Africa, the Coca-Cola company
- Moustapha Cisse, at the African institute of Mathematical Sciences; head of AI centre, Google
- Nitin Gajria, Director – sub-Saharan Africa, Google
- Kojo Boakye, Director, Africa Public Policy, Facebook
- Nomso Kana, Governor, Nuclear Energy Foundation Agency, nuclear scientist, Presidential 4IR Commissioner
- Emmanuel Lubanzadio, Head of Public Policy sub-Saharan Africa, Twitter
- Atsushi Yamanaka, Chief Advisor, Rwanda ICT Innovation Ecosystem Strengthening Project.
Going virtual in 2020 presents an excellent opportunity for a wider audience to connect with these speakers and the exceptional content these events are known for year on year. All that is required to feel inspired, is an internet connection to join a community that is actively shaping Africa’s digital future.
To register for a FREE delegate pass – click HERE
Staff writer