Africa Tech Festival 2020 Speakers Announced

AfricaCom and AfricaTech are anchor events of the new Africa Tech Festival, which will take place – online – from 10-12 November this year. Acknowledged as the world’s largest Africa-focused digital infrastructure and emerging tech event, the Africa Tech Festival has always attracted a stellar line-up of critical thinkers, analysts, futurists, keynote and inspirational speakers. 2020 will more than deliver on that reputation, with a stimulating array of visionary industry presenters, raconteurs and even some sporting greats.

The Africa Tech Festival kicks off with an opening keynote address by Abe Wakama, founder and CEO of African Innovator Group, who will chair the keynote sessions on Tuesday 10th November.

Below are just some of the more than 200 speakers who will be joining Wakama in the line-up of speakers at this year’s not to be missed, virtual event.

Connectivity Champions:





Peter Ndegwa , CEO, Safaricom

Alioune Ndiaye , CEO – Middle East and Africa, Orange

Juliet Mhango , Chief Human Capital Development & Transformation Officer, Cell C

Dejan Kastelic , Group Chief Technology Officer, Vodacom

Elisabeth Medou Badang, SVP Africa & Indian Ocean, Orange

Sonia Jorge, Executive Director – Alliance for Affordable Internet & Head of Digital Inclusion Program at The World Wide Web Foundation

Olusola Teniola, President, Association of Telecommunications Companies of Nigeria.

Forefront of the 4IR:

Going virtual in 2020 presents an excellent opportunity for a wider audience to connect with these speakers and the exceptional content these events are known for year on year. All that is required to feel inspired, is an internet connection to join a community that is actively shaping Africa’s digital future.

