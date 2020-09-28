Google Drive to Automatically Delete Trashed Files

Google has revealed that it will be making an adjustment to the longevity of ‘trashed files’. In an email to users, the tech giant confirms that files moved to the ‘trash’ will be deleted automatically after 30 days.

“We are writing to let you know that starting October 13, 2020, Google Drive is making a change so that its trash behaves more consistently with the rest of Google applications (such as Gmail) with regards to automatic deletion,” says Google.

“This means that any file that is put into Google Drive’s ‘My Drive’ trash will begin to be automatically deleted after 30 consecutive days in the trash.”

“You can always restore files from trash before the 30-day time window.”





Google urges all users to update to the latest versions of Android or iOS in order to receive recent and relevant in-app notifications.

Google Chrome Update expected to make Tabs Load 10% Faster

Google has revealed that it would be introducing a number of improvements to Chrome, “including tabs that load faster and new features that let users organize and find them easily.”

“These days, people are spending a lot of time in their browsers to get things done, whether for work, school or something else,” says Google in an official blog post.

“And while some write out a formal to-do list to keep track of tasks, for others, their to-do list is their tabs in Chrome. However you get things done, we want Chrome to help you be more productive.”

Here’s a closer look at Google Chrome’s improvements:

Users can expect tabs to load 10 per cent faster

Chrome users can group tabs and then collapse them

Improved touch-friendly tabs for tablet mode will allow users to make use of a new touchscreen interface

Users can quickly switch to an already-open tab by typing a page title into the address bar

Improved Chrome PDF functions that will allow users to fill out PDF forms and save them directly

Easier URL sharing will allow users to quickly copy a link, send it to Chrome to other devices, and send links through other apps

Edited by Jenna Delport Follow Jenna Delport on Twitter