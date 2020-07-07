Pick n Pay is Using Machine Learning to Change How People Shop

Pick n Pay has announced that it will use machine learning to automatically personalise discounts for Smart Shoppers – a move that is expected to help more customers save more on their grocery shop.

Using this advanced technology, Pick n Pay hopes to give each shopper eight personalised discounts every two weeks. These are unique to each customer and offer cash-off savings, discounts or boosted points for products they buy most often.

“This algorithm predicts what a customer is likely to buy and helps us work in conjunction with our partners to give customers personalised savings on the items they want or plan to buy,” says John Bradshaw, retail executive of marketing at Pick n Pay.

Technology improvements mean that customers no longer have to activate their personalised discounts like they had to in the past. To receive these discounts, customers will need to ensure they have given permission to be contacted, and customers can update this personal preference via the app, website, or at in-store kiosks.





From 14 July 2020, when personalised discounts are automated, Smart Shoppers who have opted in for communication will notice the discounts automatically applied and visible on their till slip when they swipe their card.

The future of loyalty programmes lies in offering real value in the most seamless way possible, says Bradshaw.

“All Smart Shoppers are earning and spending their points but many weren’t reaping the full rewards of the programme by not regularly loading the personalised discounts. This improvement will instantly help put money back in customer’s pockets at a time when budgets are under pressure.”

Edited by Jenna Delport Follow Jenna Delport on Twitter