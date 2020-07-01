MultiChoice Joins the UN’s Campaign Against COVID-19 Misinformation

The MultiChoice Group has announced its latest initiative in the fight against COVID-19.

As part of its ongoing efforts to raise awareness through information, the Group has come on board as an official supporter of the United Nations’ global COVID-19 awareness campaign: Pause which launched globally on 30 June 2020.

The aim of the Pause campaign is to highlight the dangers of sharing false information related to COVID-19. The campaign asks everyone to “pause, think and take care” before sharing information which could be inaccurate or misinformed and may have harmful effects.





“We are in a moment of global reckoning as COVID-19 and its social and economic consequences challenge the world in unprecedented ways. Misinformation, hate speech and fake news are fueling and distorting all of these challenges and eroding the truth. We are very excited to have MultiChoice on board as a supporter giving the launch of our campaign reach across Africa. They are uniquely positioned to deliver this important message to their diverse audiences across the continent,” said Robert Skinner, Senior Adviser for Global Communications at the UN.

“The dissemination of credible information has become critical to fighting this epidemic which continues to impact millions across the globe and our continent. We are therefore honoured to be able to utilise the continental reach of our broadcast and digital platforms across Africa to empower people with vital information,” says MultiChoice Group EC Imtiaz Patel.

MultiChoice says that it continues to seek opportunities to use its platforms to combat the spread of COVID-19. Supporting initiatives such as the Pause campaign and airing educational and news related content aligns to the organisation’s commitment to making an impact in the communities where it operates.

The campaign launched globally with critical information broadcast across Africa through the DStv and GOtv on-air and digital platforms, SuperSport and M-Net properties and Showmax.

Edited by Luis Monzon

Follow Luis Monzon on Twitter

Follow IT News Africa on Twitter