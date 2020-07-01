Huawei to Launch 3 New Gadgets in South Africa

Huawei has announced that it will be launching a total of three new gadgets to its South African market – the Huawei Watch GT 2e smartwatch, the Huawei Y6P smartphone and the Huawei Matepad T8 tablet.

The devices will be officially unveiled during Huawei’s first-ever livestream sale, taking place at 7pm SAST on 1 July 2020.

Here’s a closer look at the new contenders in Huawei’s lineup:

Huawei Watch GT 2e

This smartwatch is the latest addition to Huawei’s popular Huawei Watch GT 2 Series and is designed to inspire an active lifestyle. Supported by two-week-long battery life, the device supports precise heart rate monitoring, abnormal heart rate reminders, pressure level monitoring and sleep monitoring features that allow users to understand their health status in real-time.





For the first time, Huawei has introduced a blood oxygen saturation (SpO2) monitoring feature to the Huawei Watch GT 2e, which is key for these times when the focus is on respiratory health.

The Huawei Watch GT 2e also sports a new take on smartwatch design. Instead of following traditional designs where the watch face is separated from its strap, it has a classic round dial with an integrated strap for a streamlined, modern look. The multi-functional watch face allows the user to customise the settings they want with more than 200 watch faces to choose from.

Huawei MatePad T8 Tablet

The new Huawei MatePad T8 tablet is said to satisfy an increasing demand for affordable family tablets. This feature-packed tablet sports a slim, lightweight design, yet is robust enough for use by all family members.

Powered by an advanced octa-core chipset, and housing a large 5100mAh battery, the Huawei MatePad T8 tablet provides everything users need for hours of uninterrupted entertainment and education. The battery gives the user up to 12 hours of local 1080p video playback at a time.

The 8-inch display is just a little smaller than an A5 sheet of paper. Weighing just 310g, it is super convenient to pop into a bag on the go between work meetings or to take out in a café. With a high 80% screen-to-body ratio, no space is wasted giving an immersive visual experience.

The Huawei MatePad T8 tablet offers a dedicated area for kids, the Kids Corner, where the parents can set a password for the kids to access educational content. To promote healthy device use, the Kids Corner includes four eye protection modes – blue light filter, posture alerts, bumpy road alerts, eBook mode – to provide a more comfortable experience.

Huawei Y6p

The Huawei Y6p offers an impressive package for an affordable price. One of its best features, though, is its large 5000mAh battery, making it a phone targeted at users who need up to 32 hours of video playback or even 20 hours of surfing on a single charge.

Huawei says that the Y6p can also function as a power bank to charge other devices and even act as backup storage for other devices.

The Huawei Y6p is fitted with a 13MP Triple Camera, which consists of a 13MP main camera, a 5MP wide-angle camera and a 2MP depth camera. Upfront the Huawei Y6p also packs an 8MP front camera with advanced beautification algorithms for gorgeous selfies.

