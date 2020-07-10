Google Maps is Testing New Traffic Light Feature

Google has confirmed that it is testing a new feature that’ll show Google Maps users the location of traffic lights. In a statement reported by The Verge, Google says “To help people stay better informed on the road, we’re testing a Google Maps feature on Android that shows the location of traffic lights in select cities across the US”.

This feature was first spotted by droidlife which notes that “the little traffic light icon isn’t that easy to see just yet and Google doesn’t seem to be actively letting users know about lights, but the icons could be a start to more meaningful info.”

This feature isn’t exactly new as it’s been used successfully by Google Maps users in Japan for a few years now – however, a global rollout of the feature would be warmly welcomed.

Google Rolls Out Dark Mode on G Suite Apps

Google has announced that it will be rolling out dark mode across Docs, Sheets, and Slides apps on Android. According to the company, the new theme will “intelligently adjust the product interface and user-generated content in ways that can make it more usable in low-light environments and save battery life”.





The new theme, which is expected to roll out to all users within the next two weeks, will come about automatically for users who’s Android system is already set to use dark mode.

But Google says that users can also turn dark mode on or off for Docs, Sheets, or Slides independently – and if users do this, each app will always be in the selected theme regardless of the Android system settings.

