Zoom Profits Soar in Q1 After Strong Customer Growth during Pandemic

Zoom Video Communications saw its revenue nearly tripled in its fiscal quarter to April. From $122-million a year earlier to $328-million in Q1. The company saw a massive jump in meeting participants during the month of April as worldwide lockdowns began, with over 300-million participants on the platform.

This is as more and more people have adopted the videoconferencing platform while at home during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Telecompaper reports that the company’s operating profit jumped to $23.4-million from $1.6-million a year ago, and adjusted net profit earnings rose to 20 cents a share from $0.03, double the company’s initial forecast.

Zoom says the better-than-expected results were driven by customer growth. It had around 265,400 business customers with more than 10 employees at the end of the quarter, up 354% from April 2019. The number of customers generating more than $100,000 in revenue in the past 12 months nearly doubled year-on-year to 769.





The company raised its outlook for annual revenue to USD 1.775-1.800 billion, based on the increased demand for remote work solutions for businesses.

It also assumes increased churn in the second half of the fiscal year due to a higher percentage of customers who purchased monthly subscriptions in the first quarter. Adjusted operating profit is estimated at $355-$380-million and adjusted EPS at $1.21-$1.29 in the full year.

Zoom ended the quarter with $1.1 billion in cash and equivalents. For fiscal Q2, Zoom forecast revenues of $495-$500 million, so another large increase is expected from the company as the globe settles into the new normal of the lockdown.

Improvements to Security Features

After a shaky start to Q1 where the videoconferencing service was riddled with security and privacy flaws, Zoom began to pay closer attention to patching out these issues.

On 9 May, Zoom unleashed a series of new features aimed at helping the platform rid itself of security exploits. New features include:

Passwords will be required for all meetings, including new meetings, previously scheduled meetings and those using PMI (Personal Meeting IDs)

meetings, including new meetings, previously scheduled meetings and those using PMI (Personal Meeting IDs) Waiting Rooms for PMI will be turned on by default

Screen-sharing privileges will be Host-Only by default

Zoom hopes that these features and “enhanced protections will help enable [their] free users to securely meet right out of the box.”

Edited by Luis Monzon

Follow Luis Monzon on Twitter

Follow IT News Africa on Twitter