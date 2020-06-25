Why PRTG Network Monitoring is Crucial for Efficient IT Systems

The IT sector has been forced to gear up for a major increase in connected devices as more organisations around the world look at replacing traditional offices with remote working solutions.

This work-from-home migration — triggered by the coronavirus pandemic — means that there more business-critical devices supporting crucial IT networks scattered across the globe than ever before.

And while these connected technologies make doing an honest day’s work easier for employees, it’s also an unprecedented challenge for IT teams who need to keep track of their networks in order to minimize downtime and secure any cyberthreats.

With this in mind, ITNA recently chatted to Reagan Ndangi, account manager at Value-Added Distributor ASD, about exactly what PRTG Network Monitoring is and why it's absolutely necessary for businesses.





What is PRTG Network Monitoring and how does it allow organizations to keep track of all their systems, devices, traffic and applications?

PRTG Network Monitoring is an agentless network monitoring software from Paessler AG. It can monitor and classify system conditions like bandwidth usage or uptime and collect statistics from miscellaneous hosts as switches, routers, servers and other devices and applications.

Why is it important for organizations to monitor systems, devices, traffic and apps on their IT network infrastructure?

Network monitoring is absolutely necessary for your business. The whole purpose of it is to monitor your computer network’s usage and performance and check for slow or failing systems.

The system will then notify the network administrator of any performance issues or outages with some kind of an alarm or an email. Some of the benefits of network monitoring include:

Staying ahead of outages. What causes IT outages?

Fixing issues faster. In a down situation, time is money.

Gaining immediate ROI.

Managing growing and changing networks.

Identifying security threats.

Justifying equipment upgrades.

Reporting on SLAs.

What is a PRTG reseller and how does one become just that?

A PRTG reseller is an ICT company who has agreed to offer PRTG to end-users in their portfolio. And, in order to do so, has agreed to sign our partner application and adhere to our partner program guidelines which includes their benefits and targets.

Why should an organization consider becoming a PRTG reseller?

Well, if they are interested in making more revenue (which I believe most organization do), great margins and discounts then PRTG is a great product as it enables their end-users to gain full visibility of their IT assets.

It empowers IT staff to not only take control and introduce strategic measures to avoid downtime, but it also helps organisations plan for the future.

Staff writer