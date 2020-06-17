US Companies Allowed to Work with Huawei on 5G

The US Department of Commerce has ruled that Huawei may work with North American companies to develop standards for 5G and other innovative technologies – this comes after the US banned trade with the Chinese tech giant citing the potential threat of cyber-exploitation.

The new ruling allows Huawei’s “entity listing” – which restricts trade between the US and a foreign organisation deemed as a threat – to be amended so that it can “continue to participate in many important international standards organizations in which U.S. companies also participate.”

Techweez reports that the standards in question “will revolve around Wi-Fi and 5G – the latter of which has grown in China thanks to works done by the nation”.





“As international standards serve as the building blocks for product development and help ensure functionality, interoperability and safety of the products,” states the Department of Commerce, “it is important to US technological leadership that US companies be able to work in these bodies in order to ensure that US standards proposals are fully considered.”

This amendment, which is sure to be welcomed by major players in industry, is said to still protect the US while also “encouraging US industry to fully engage and advocate for U.S. technologies to become international standards”.

“The United States will not cede leadership in global innovation. This action recognizes the importance of harnessing American ingenuity to advance and protect our economic and national security,” notes the Department.

Edited by Jenna Delport