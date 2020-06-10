Trend Micro Appoints New Head of Partnerships and Alliances

Cybersecurity solutions company, Trend Micro has appointed Conner Smith as its new Head of Partnerships and Alliances for the Sub Saharan Africa region. Smith joined the team at the beginning of June 2020 and responsible for leading the company’s Channel Sales and Alliance strategy across the continent.

“Our Channel remains the primary means by which we engage with our customers across Sub-Saharan Africa. It is a critical part of our business, and we are delighted to welcome Conner. She is a proven Channel executive with a reputation for developing and nurturing key accounts and Alliance Partnerships,” says Indi Siriniwasa, VP for Sub-Saharan Africa at Trend Micro.

“Conner not only brings an impressive list of achievements to the role but also extensive knowledge of the Channel outside of South Africa. We believe she will assist us in taking our Channel programme and partnerships to a new level.”

Before joining Trend Micro, Smith was the Strategic Partner and Technology Alliance Manager for Africa at Hitachi Vantara. She brings with her over eight years of International Vendor experience, with in-depth knowledge of the Sub-Saharan Africa region and strategic accounts management.





In her career, she has held the position of the Technology Channel Manager, Vendor Management, Strategic Distribution Manager, and Sales Manager and also served tenures at data specialists TIBCO and Networking Security Leaders F5 Networks.

“I am passionate about the IT industry, and in my career, I have had the privilege of working with global and pan-African Telecommunications and Financial Services companies as well as had oversight of OEM accounts and alliances,” concludes Smith.

Edited by Jenna Delport Follow Jenna Delport on Twitter