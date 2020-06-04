This New Facebook Feature Will Let You Delete Your Old Cringeworthy Posts

Facebook has launched a new feature called Manage Activity which allows users to travel through their old posts and pick and choose which ones to keep and which ones to delete.

The new feature will make it easy for users who want to clear up some unwanted posts from their teendom or erase an embarrassing weekend worth of activities before a prospective employer can see them. This has become especially relevant as users who began using Facebook in the first years of high school should now be entering the job sphere and beyond.

“Whether you’re entering the job market after college or moving on from an old relationship, we know things change in people’s lives, and we want to make it easy for you to curate your presence on Facebook to more accurately reflect who you are today,” the company explains in a blog post about the new feature.





With Manage Activity, users can move posts either into an Archive or into the trash for deletion. The Archive feature is for content that users no longer want others to see on Facebook, but you still want to keep for yourself. “For example,” the post says, “you could archive a post you made when you were in high school that you still find amusing but that you’d rather not be seen by anyone else on Facebook.”

Posts sent to the trash will remain there for 30 days before they are permanently deleted unless they are manually deleted or restored. Facebook says that this will let users have room to change their minds on particular posts.

Manage Activity lets you view and manage your posts in bulk. Facebook has developed filters to help you sort and find what you’re looking for, like posts with specific people or from a specific date range.

