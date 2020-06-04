Payfort Launches #StartUpStayUp Initiative to Support Egyptian SMEs

Amazon’s Payfort has announced the launch of the #StartUpStayUp initiative which aims at supporting start-ups and small-to-medium sized businesses SMEs across Egypt.

The Fintech company has invited more than 100 of its startup and SME merchant partners to benefit from the initiative which aims to support them in increasing traffic to their online sites and boosting their revenues.

Payfort says that it will fund a three-month digital marketing campaign worth more than $250 across multiple media channels, including organic, paid and influencer social campaigns, video content production, email marketing campaigns, and internal marketing promotions.

The #StartUpStayUp initiative will also provide all participating merchant partners increased brand exposure through being featured on Payforts’s digital channels.





In addition to this awareness campaign, the Amazon company says it will be waiving the maintenance fee for all startup and SMEs. The initiative targets startups from more than ten categories including, grocery, food & beverage, home services, fashion, beauty, entertainment, health & fitness, automotive and e-learning.

“Payfort has always strived to be helpful and provide immediate value to small businesses by supporting their payment processes online,” says Omar Soudodi, MD of Payfort. “The Payfort team understands that this is a critical time for many startups and [SMEs]. With #StartUpStayUp, we aim to help as many businesses as we can to accept payments online quickly and improve cash flow.”

The campaign has already been launched in the UAE and will roll out in Egypt.

