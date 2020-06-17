Networks Unlimited Africa Joins the Tenable Assure Partner Programme

African value-added distributor, Networks Unlimited Africa has announced it is a member of the Tenable Assure partner programme and can now offer its customers the Tenable Cyber Exposure platform throughout Africa.

Tenable’s Cyber Exposure platform is the industry’s first solution to holistically assess, manage and measure cyber risk across the modern attack surface. It uniquely provides the breadth of visibility into cyber risk across IT, Cloud, IoT and operational technology (OT) environments with the depth of analytics needed to measure and communicate cyber risk in business terms, enabling organisations to make better strategic decisions.

Stefan van de Giessen, General Manager: Cybersecurity at Networks Unlimited Africa, says, “This is more exciting news for our security division. Adding Tenable to our portfolio will allow us to offer our customers a number of security capabilities within a single platform — including risk-based vulnerability management and a unified view of their IT and OT assets and vulnerabilities.”

With the convergence of IT and OT environments, organisations are looking for a holistic view of their infrastructure to avoid blindspots. Tenable.ot protects industrial networks from cyber threats, malicious insiders and human error. With threat detection and mitigation, asset inventory, vulnerability management and configuration controls, Tenable’s industrial control systems (ICS) security capabilities identify and predictively prioritise threats and vulnerabilities to maximise the safety and reliability of operational technology environments.





“At Tenable, we’re committed to collaborating with leading security technology distributors, so we’re delighted to add Networks Unlimited Africa to our partner program,” said David Cummins, Vice President of Sales, EMEA for Tenable. “We look forward to working together, and to help customers manage, measure and reduce their cyber risk.”

Staff writer