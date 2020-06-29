MTN is Recognised as Most Admired Telecom Brand in Uganda

MTN has been recognised as the Most Admired Telecom Brand in Uganda by Brands Africa in the 2020 Africa’s Best Brands Survey which is conducted across 27 countries on the continent.

“This award is an endorsement of our efforts towards keeping every Ugandan connected,” says Joseph Bogera, MTN Uganda’s GM of Sales and Distribution. “I would like to thank all our customers and communities for the trust that they have shown in us. It encourages us to work harder every day to deliver on our belief that everyone deserves the benefits of modern connected life.”

MTN reaches 100 million active user milestone

MTN Uganda’s announcement comes hot on the heels of the group’s overall impressive performance across the African continent. Just last week, MTN Group announced that has reached a significant milestone by recording 100 million active data users on its networks across Africa and the Middle East.

MTN Group president and CEO, Rob Shuter says “we are delighted to have connected 100 million of our customers to the power of the Internet as we have increased data coverage and reduced the cost to communicate across our markets.”





MTN has a total base of more than 257 million customers in 21 markets. Growth through scaling data and digital services is central to its strategy. The group is overcoming the barriers to greater mobile internet adoption by extending its 3G and 4G coverage, accelerating smartphone adoption and transforming prices.

In the past three years, well over 100 million more people in MTN’s footprint have been covered by its data network. This brings the group’s network coverage for data services to beyond 480 million people.

