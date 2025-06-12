How Can Conversational AI Rapidly Reshape Digital Commerce in South Africa

As South Africa’s digital commerce landscape continues to evolve at a rapid pace, businesses are facing mounting pressure to reconsider and adapt their customer engagement strategies to ensure that they remain relevant in an ever more competitive marketplace.

According to Gartner, by 2029, 80% of customer interactions will be managed by AI. As a result, brands across sectors like retail, fintech, logistics and marketing are adopting Conversational AI to improve customer experience and operational efficiency.

Yet, despite this trend, many organizations still struggle to define and implement effective digital communication strategies to better serve clients, often working with disparate or legacy systems while trying to achieve an omnichannel conversational experience with AI. Unfortunately, this approach is yet to yield meaningful success.

A successful digital communication strategy requires a robust, agile omnichannel solution that ensures a seamless conversational user journey and enhances overall customer experience.

A journey, not a destination

To this end, we are witnessing a shift in the AI narrative. Rather than viewing AI as an endpoint, businesses are positioning it as an enabler—a powerful tool that enhances customer journeys, drives satisfaction and fosters loyalty. The focus is moving toward using AI to improve every interaction, rather than simply automating processes.

Across every sector, AI can play a pivotal role in enhancing the customer journey and experience. For example, AI can be harnessed for 24/7 customer support via chatbots, automated issue resolution, seamless omnichannel experiences, sentiment analysis for proactive engagement, and faster, more accurate responses.

In essence, AI enhances customer support by making it faster, more personalised and always available, while also empowering businesses to anticipate needs and proactively resolve problems.

Additionally, the concept of “retailtainment” is also gaining momentum, transforming traditional shopping into an engaging, multi-sensory experience by seamlessly blending entertainment with retail to help brands attract, engage and delight customers in new ways.

Enriching the shopping experience

AI plays a key role in this retail evolution, making online and in-store experiences more interactive, personalised and immersive. Rather than just facilitating transactions, AI enriches the overall shopping experience by enabling real-time engagement, digital personalisation and dynamic interactions that create a modern, fun and differentiated brand presence.

For example, AI’s role in retailtainment extends to personalized engagement in the form of AI-powered recommendations and smart fitting rooms, as well as interactive experiences through chatbots, virtual assistants and augmented reality. This technology can also power gamification via AI-driven loyalty programs and exclusive rewards and personalized incentives.

By embedding AI into retailtainment strategies, brands have an opportunity to redefine the shopping experience, making it more immersive, exciting and customer-centric. This approach not only drives loyalty and satisfaction but also fosters long-term engagement.

For businesses to remain relevant, they must provide meaningful, hyper-personalized experiences that foster customer loyalty and drive repeat conversions. While personalization is essential to customer-centricity, basic efforts, like addressing customers by name in an email, are no longer enough to demonstrate real understanding and appreciation.

Delivering highly tailored experiences

Instead, hyper-personalization has become a powerful differentiator for brands. By leveraging omnichannel communication strategies, businesses can deliver highly tailored experiences across multiple touchpoints. The true value of hyper-personalization lies in making customers feel understood and appreciated, reducing frustration and eliminating the need to repeat themselves. This leads to a smoother, more convenient brand interaction while also ensuring customers achieve their desired outcomes efficiently.

Generative AI (GenAI) tools can enhance this strategy by powering chatbots for customer service, generating dynamic marketing messages, and delivering highly personalized product recommendations. As a result, brands can improve the customer experience, boost loyalty, drive conversions and streamline business operations, ultimately fostering stronger and more engaged relationships with their audiences.

AI’s role in customer engagement is set to expand well beyond chatbots. The next evolution will see AI delivering truly personalized, multi-modal and proactive experiences while adhering to ethical and responsible customer engagement practices. AI will increasingly operate autonomously to resolve customer needs in real time while simultaneously empowering both customers and employees with actionable insights and support tools to elevate service delivery.

As AI capabilities continue to evolve, businesses that embrace these advancements will set new benchmarks for customer satisfaction, loyalty and operational efficiency, delivering intelligent, seamless and proactive engagement in the digital era.

By Dean Baker, Regional Sales Lead at Infobip