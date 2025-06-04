Bolt Strengthens Presence with Launch of Branded Citroën Fleet in Cape Town

Bolt has launched a new Citroën fleet in Cape Town, marking a significant step towards improving car availability and expanding its presence in the region.

The fleet’s introduction marks a bold new chapter in South African e-hailing, where women are not only participating but also leading the discourse. Bolt is expanding its commitment to inclusive growth and empowerment by promoting women-led initiatives and providing chances for female drivers and entrepreneurs.

So far, 21 vehicles have been deployed on the platform, with the total anticipated to reach 64 by the end of the month as the company pursues additional growth. This program is being pushed by a dynamic, women-led collaboration between Daisy Kisten, Country Manager of Auto24, and Elize Faivelowitz, Director and Fleet Owner of Pro Driver Placements.

Mr. Lerato Motsoeneng, Bolt’s Senior General Manager for South Africa, said, “This launch represents a pivotal moment for Bolt in Cape Town as we aim to ensure vehicle accessibility in Cape Town as well as grow our presence. Working with leaders like Daisy and Elize, who bring unmatched operational excellence and deep industry insight, allows us to grow responsibly while empowering local businesses and drivers. This is what inclusive, scalable innovation looks like.”

Elize Faivelowitz, whose company Pro Driver Placements is managing and deploying the new fleet, emphasizes the human impact behind the initiative. “Our partnership with Bolt is focused on enabling drivers to access quality vehicles, backed by professional fleet support. It’s about building dignity and stability in a space that’s been overlooked for too long.”

These new vehicles will be available through Bolt Business, the company’s dedicated platform for corporate travel, offering flexible ride solutions for both business and private clients.

“This isn’t just about fleet expansion; it’s about redefining the industry,” says Daisy Kisten, whose company Auto24 is responsible for sourcing, reconditioning, and servicing the vehicles. “Every Bolt-branded Citroën on Cape Town’s roads has gone through a full lifecycle process with us to ensure reliability, safety, and consistency. It’s mobility, done right.”

