VodaBucks Rewards Programme Scoops Global Recognition in Gamification

Vodacom’s VodaBucks rewards program was recognized as the “Best Gamification Worldwide for Loyalty Enhancement” at the 2025 International Loyalty Awards in Dubai.

The International Loyalty Awards, now in its 15th annual installment, celebrates excellence, innovation, and best practices in the global loyalty industry. The 2025 ceremony recognized brands that have demonstrated outstanding achievements in customer loyalty and engagement.

Vodacom’s loyalty program demonstrated leadership for its integration of gamification elements that have significantly improved and amplified user interaction and satisfaction.

Launched in 2020, VodaBucks has transformed the traditional loyalty program model by incorporating gamified features such as challenges, interactive games, and personalized rewards. Available on the VodaPay app, VodaBucks opens up a world where customers can engage, including playing V-UP games with three daily plays, allowing them to stand a chance to win something every day or participate in weekly Achiever goals and rewards, where they stand a chance to win every week.

“This is an epic moment for Vodacom South Africa, and I am beyond excited to be recognized on a global stage for our VodaBucks rewards program. This global recognition affirms our long-term strategy of placing customers at the center of everything we do. VodaBucks is more than just a rewards program; it is a platform designed to drive deeper engagement, build trust, and empower customers, especially during this dynamic digital economy,” says Sitho Mdlalalose, Chief Executive Officer of Vodacom South Africa.

“We are thrilled to receive this international recognition. This award reflects our dedication to continuously finding interactive and innovative ways to engage with our customers,” echoed Mathys Venter, Managing Executive for Loyalty and Prepaid at Vodacom South Africa. Through VodaBucks, we’ve created a platform that not only rewards customers for their loyalty to Vodacom but also makes the experience enjoyable and interactive.”

Last year, VodaBucks scooped two awards at the South African Loyalty Awards: “Best Loyalty Program in Telco” and “Best Use of Gamification in Loyalty.”

“At Vodacom, our purpose of connecting everyone for a better future means ensuring that no one is left behind. Through initiatives like VodaBucks, we are not only rewarding customers for their loyalty, but we are also empowering more South African citizens to participate meaningfully in the digital economy.

I’d like to thank the incredible team behind VodaBucks. This recognition would not be possible without their dedication, loyalty, creativity, and hard work. This award also recognizes our efforts to reimagine loyalty,” Mdlalose concluded.