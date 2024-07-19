In celebration of Mandela Day, Bolt, the Estonian mobility company that offers ride-hailing, micromobility rental, food and grocery delivery, and carsharing services hosted an enriching event for ten students from the Cyril Ramaphosa Education Trust, a client of Bolt Business, at its Johannesburg offices. This initiative aimed to expose students to the world of work, inspire them to pursue their career aspirations, and showcase the diverse opportunities available in the tech and ride-hailing industry.

Learning and work environment

The event included interactive sessions where students learned about Bolt’s operations, met with key team members, and gained insights into various career paths. Students participated in engaging activities designed to provide a hands-on understanding of the work environment at Bolt.

Inspiration and empowerment

Regional PR Manager at Bolt, Sandra Buyole, says “We are delighted to have had the opportunity to host these bright young minds at Bolt for Mandela Day. Our goal is to inspire and empower the next generation by providing them with a firsthand experience of what it’s like to work in a dynamic and innovative company like Bolt. We hope that this event has sparked their interest and given them the confidence to pursue their dreams.”

Throughout the day, students were introduced to various departments within Bolt, including Marketing, Mapping, Customer Experience, Legal, Human Resources, and PR. They had the chance to interact with professionals who shared their personal career journeys and offered valuable advice and encouragement. The event concluded with a Q&A session, where students had the opportunity to ask questions and receive insights on preparing for their future careers.

Bolt’s Mandela Day initiative reflects the company’s commitment to community engagement and youth development. By opening its doors to students, Bolt aims to foster positive relationships with the local community and support educational initiatives that contribute to a brighter future for South Africa’s youth.

Education, support for communities

“We believe in the power of education and community support. As we honour the legacy of Nelson Mandela, we are reminded of the importance of giving back and investing in our future leaders. Today’s event was a testament to that commitment, and we look forward to continuing our efforts in supporting and inspiring the youth.” adds Buyole

Executive Director of CRET, Chantelle Oosthuizen, says “The Cyril Ramaphosa Education Trust (CRET) addresses students’ unique challenges by going beyond providing bursaries to create holistic programs that care for their overall well-being. This includes collaboration with businesses to offer experiential workplace learning opportunities. When a student’s well-being is supported, their academic and professional results follow. This holistic approach ensures that graduates enter the workforce better prepared.”

“I had a great experience that gave me insights into one of South Africa’s most successful ride-hailing businesses and their day-to-day operations. Seeing how they constantly strive to evolve in a competitive and ever-changing market was fascinating. Thank you to Bolt and CRET for the opportunity.” says Karabo Phoshoko, BSc

Aligned with this year’s Mandela Day theme, “It is in our hands to combat poverty and inequality,” Bolt is committed to creating opportunities that bridge the gap for underprivileged youth.