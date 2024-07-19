Crime Combating Cams Make a Difference in SA Metros

Vumacam’s CCTV cameras and technology have been instrumental in assisting law enforcement and private security in combating crime in the City of Johannesburg (COJ), and more recently in the City of Ekurhuleni and City of Mogale. Over the past two years, the city of eThekwini in the Province of KwaZulu-Natal has also adopted these cameras and begun their rollout as part of its crime-fighting strategy across the region.

The rollout includes surveillance infrastructure installed across all areas of eThekwini, with the first phase consisting of 115 poles going live at critical locations identified in collaboration with the eThekwini Municipality, Disaster Management Centre, SAPS, and the Metro Police.

Comprehensive security network

CCTV feeds are monitored in the eThekwini Disaster Management State-of-the-Art Fusion Centre, which facilitates collaboration between the public and private sectors. Private security companies undergo a vetting process and are eligible to access camera feeds, thereby building a comprehensive security network.

The Fusion Centre was launched under the Safer Cities initiative, aimed at enhancing social and economic transformation in South Africa by fostering partnerships between communities and government in policing, with the goal of preventing and reducing crime rates in major cities.

HD video feeds, secure data center

Vumacam provides high-definition video feeds managed via a centralized platform from a secure data center. These feeds support SAPS and private security control rooms by:

Alerting them to crimes in progress or potential crime situations for monitoring and investigation.

Using CCTV footage for formal investigations into criminal acts, securely storing incident footage for investigative purposes.

Providing situational awareness to better inform and protect on-the-ground response teams.

Reducing response times through accurate deployment of resources.

Facilitating collaboration and sharing of information on criminal activity to ensure enhanced apprehensions.

All feeds and systems comply with privacy regulations

Vumacam CEO, Ricky Croock states, “We aim to bring the benefits enjoyed by Gauteng communities to eThekwini, supporting the police, security companies, and private citizens in creating safer cities for everyone. As we expand the network, the impact on crime prevention grows exponentially, enabling collaborative efforts over larger areas.”

“Crime in our country has reached epidemic proportions, but the combined impact of technology and manpower will play a crucial role in turning the tide. We look forward to working with municipalities across the country to help build safer, smarter cities.” he concludes

Intelligent video analytics

As a leading provider of video management-as-a-service, Vumacam strategically deploys high-tech License Plate Recognition (LPR) and CCTV cameras across entire suburbs on a robust fiber network. This ensures a consistent, reliable, and high-quality feed into security control rooms, utilizing intelligent video analytics from license plate recognition to real-time detection of unusual behavior.

Source: Vumacam