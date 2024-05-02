Friday, May 3, 2024
West Africa
Updated:

MTN Nigeria Releases First Quarter 2024 Trading Update

Vusi Melane
By Vusi Melane
MTN Nigeria.
Vusi Melane
Vusi Melane
Staff Writer

MTN Nigeria Communication Plc (“MTN Nigeria” or the “Company”) announces its unaudited results for the quarter ended March 31, 2024.

The key highlights are:

  • Total subscribers increased by 1.3% to 77.7 million
  • Declined by 2 million versus Q4 2023 due to the implementation of the NIN-SIM directive, which affected the development of our user base
  • Active data users increased by 8.0% to 44.5 million
  • Declined by 78k versus Q4 2023
  • Active mobile money (MoMo PSB) wallets increased by 48.7% to 4.8 million
  • Declined by 566k versus Q4 2023 due to the NIN requirement for Know Your Customer (KYC) validation
  • Service revenue increased by 32.0% to N747.3 billion
  • Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) declined by 1.9% to N297.0 billion
  • EBITDA margin decreased by 13.9 percentage points (pp) to 39.4%
  • Loss after tax was N392.7 billion
  • Profit after tax (PAT) adjusted for the net forex loss declined by 57.8% to N47.1 billion
  • Earnings per share (EPS) declined to negative N18.63 kobo (N2.34 kobo adjusted for the net forex loss, down 55.6%)
  • Net loss for the quarter resulted in a further increase in our accumulated losses and negative shareholders’ funds to N599.2 billion and N434.7 billion, respectively
  • Capital expenditure (capex) increased by 49.1% to N179.7 billion (up 84.4% to N78.1 billion, excluding leases)
  • Positive free cash flow of N117.2billion (down 35.6% from N182.1 billion in Q1 2023)
