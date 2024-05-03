Infobip-Nokia Partnership Redefines the Telco App Ecosystem

Infobip and Nokia have announced a partnering agreement aimed at empowering the global developer community. This collaboration will enable developers to utilize both companies’ Application Programmable Interface (API) platforms, facilitating the development of a broader range of telco network-powered applications for consumer, enterprise, and industrial customers at a faster pace.

Infobip’s leading cloud Communications Platform as a Service (CPaaS) equips developers with APIs for seamlessly integrating real-time omnichannel communications features such as SMS, voice, video, chat apps, and network APIs into their applications. On the other hand, Nokia’s Network as Code platform, coupled with its developer portal, offers APIs enabling developers to tap into 5G network capabilities like quality of service (QoS) on demand, device location precision, network slicing, as well as 4G capabilities.

By leveraging these combined capabilities, developers gain comprehensive coverage of Network and CPaaS APIs, facilitating the development of new use cases and enhancing application performance with ease.

Nokia’s Network as Code platform with developer portal serves as a unified ecosystem, bringing together networks from around the world, along with systems integrators and software developers. This collaboration adheres to technical standards set by industry initiatives such as the GSMA Open Gateway initiative and the Linux Foundation CAMARA, to which both Nokia and Infobip contribute.

Infobip’s customer engagement use cases, including CAMARA-compliant Number Verify and SIM Swap APIs, are already operational. The company is actively working to bring additional use cases to market, such as Device Location and Quality on Demand APIs, having signed 12 API collaboration agreements. Infobip’s CPaaS platform recently earned recognition as a finalist in the inaugural Global Mobile Awards GSMA Open Gateway Challenge for its anti-fraud intelligence collaboration.

This collaboration aims to simplify the developer experience by eliminating the need to navigate complex underlying network technologies. This streamlined approach allows developers to integrate capabilities into their applications faster, compared to working separately with the two companies’ platforms.

Since its launch in September 2023, Nokia has signed collaboration agreements with 11 network operators and ecosystem partners to leverage the Network as Code platform with developer portal.

Matija Ražem, VP of Business Development at Infobip, expressed, “This agreement with Nokia further demonstrates how Infobip is helping telcos deliver new services and gain new revenue.” He emphasized Infobip’s commitment to building and offering additional CAMARA-compliant APIs globally, collaborating closely with telco partners to expose customer experience-friendly APIs to developers.

Shkumbin Hamiti, Head of Network Monetization Platform, Cloud and Network Services at Nokia, echoed this sentiment, stating, ”This partnering agreement reflects our ongoing commitment to work closely with the developer community. It is about expanding choice and scale and giving developers a one-stop shop for extracting value from Infobip’s and Nokia’s platforms. We look forward to working with Infobip and maximizing our respective technologies.”