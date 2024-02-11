Key technological trends to watch out for in 2024

As we move into 2024, the technological landscape is evolving rapidly, introducing innovations and trends that reshape industries and redefine business-customer interactions and operations management.

This evolution is characterized by sophisticated digital solutions, including AI-powered systems, cloud integration, and advanced data management strategies.

The Rise of AI and Context-Aware Solutions

In 2024, co-pilots and AI-driven “context-aware” solutions emerge as two pivotal concepts in artificial intelligence and technology. Co-pilots serve as collaborative assistants, reducing cognitive load and enhancing worker focus, particularly in software development, data interpretation, and infrastructure management.

At a business level, AI enables “context-aware” services that adapt to customer engagement contexts. This shift transforms service offerings into richer, outcome-based solutions tailored to individual needs.

These technologies promise a future where AI-powered services intelligently conform to user needs, fostering more intuitive and responsive interactions.

The Evolution of Cloud Technology

The software industry witnesses a significant move towards cloud-based solutions, transitioning from fixed services to flexible, platform-based models. Infrastructure as code facilitates rapid, customer-focused deployments, ensuring reliability, security, and scalability.

Cloud technology enhances governance through centralized analytics, offering insights into operations and enabling real-time adjustments based on analytics, revolutionizing business responsiveness to customer needs.

Data Management and Utilization

Data management sees technical advancements, with streamlined, integrated processes supported by comprehensive service offerings. Data lakes unify data estates, facilitating AI-driven insights and data-driven decision-making across organizations.

The gap between business operations and data utilization narrows, empowering informed, strategic decisions based on real-time analytics.

Identity Verification and Compliance

The prevalence of fraud, especially in digital identity, drives the adoption of reliable, real-time biometric solutions for customer identification. Trust and user experience are key, with solutions like facial biometrics ensuring strong authentication with minimal friction.

Compliance regulations, like POPI, drive the development of solutions that prioritize user trust, data protection, and consent, strengthening the authentication process.

In conclusion, trends like co-pilots, AI, advanced cloud integration, and sophisticated data management reshape technology and business landscapes. Companies embracing these trends, particularly in AI and identity verification, position themselves for success in a digital and data-driven world.

By Bryan Orsmond, Chief Information Officer at Comcorp.