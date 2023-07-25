Leading The Way in Africa’s Tech Revolution with AI and ML

In a world where everything is going digital at a rapid pace, things like microchips and electronic signals have become the building blocks of our society, facilitating many essential aspects of everyday life.

Unifi, an African pioneer in personal lending, has established an upward growth path in this progressive era.

This dynamic group is making life simpler, easier, and more affordable for people in Africa by using the power of big data, together with cutting-edge Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML) technologies, to create innovative tech-based solutions for markets that haven’t been served well in the past.

AI involves methods that mimic human thinking. Machine Learning (ML), on the other hand, is a sub-field of AI, where software systems learn from data all on their own. However, having exploded over the past 12 months, these fields are now evolving at remarkable speed, eliciting both excitement and serious concern.

We recognize the big challenges these new technologies present, including reinforcing biases, new cybersecurity risks, and a lack of clear explanations about new systems and how they work.

With technology moving so fast, we believe that authentic human insight is more crucial than ever. We put a lot of effort into using AI and ML responsibly and ethically. Our goal is to enhance our customers’ experiences, to make a real, positive difference in people’s lives, making banking and finance faster, simpler, and cheaper.

Unifi is leading the way in using data’s transformative power in Africa, fully embracing what it means to be a data-driven organization. But at the core of our mission, it’s about being there when our customers need us.

We use AI and ML to stay ahead of our customers’ needs, creating quick, personalized, and meaningful interactions at every touchpoint, both online and in person. It’s not just the technology; it’s how we use it to be there for our customers when they need us most.

Behind the scenes, we’re also using it to improve our monitoring, tracking, and reports, ensuring that our services are always reliable and efficient

At Unifi, we see advanced technology as a tool, not a crutch, that helps us make smart, evidence-based decisions. We’ve created an environment that encourages everyone to understand and use data, fostering a culture of continuous learning and improvement.

In all our operations, we commit to handling data responsibly, ensuring accuracy, privacy, and compliance. We’ve integrated data into the very heart of our work, shaping customer experiences and making our operations more effective.

By using advanced data analytics and financial technology, we’re able to provide unique credit solutions in markets that are often overlooked. Our ‘tech and touch’ approach combines the best of both worlds – the efficiency of technology with the warmth of human touch.

Stepping into the new frontier of Africa’s data-centric finance world, we aim to apply data-informed intelligence to every decision and interaction. We strive to deepen our understanding of the power of data and to use it wisely.

We’re serious about the imperatives of upholding transparency, ensuring cyber-security, and following ethical practices as we incorporate more and more data, AI, and ML into our work. At the end of the day, our goal is to use these resources to make a real difference in our customers’ lives.

By Jonathan de Beer, Chief Data Officer at Unifi Africa