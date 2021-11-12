MTN Rwanda Taps Ericsson to Deploy New Operations Centre

MTN Rwanda has selected its longtime partner, Ericsson, to deploy a Network Operations Centre (NOC). The five-year contract will support MTN Rwanda to focus on enhancing consumer experience through Ericsson’s Managed Services solution that will deliver an automation-driven Information Technology (IT) operation.

Ericsson will provide NOC for a range of MTN Rwanda’s applications and the corresponding IT Infrastructure to support critical business segments and enhance operational efficiency.

The new agreement is an important milestone in MTN Rwanda’s modernisation and digital transformation journey, the company says. Through the NOC, MTN Rwanda’s Network Operations Centre and the Incidents Management tools will be automated enabling further business opportunities.

“Our latest collaboration with Ericsson in deploying the network operations centre is further testament of our long-term partnership. MTN Rwanda embraces digital transformation to maximise efficiencies and to improve service. In deploying and implementing this solution, Ericsson is supporting us in our digital transformation journey which is essential to us providing next generation services to our customers,” says Eugen Gakwerere, CTO of MTN Rwanda.

“The five-year agreement is a recognition of our operational performance as MTN Rwanda’s trusted partner for decades and also in our efforts to propel #AfricaInMotion. Automation is paving a new path on MTN Rwanda’s digital transformation journey. Utilising Ericsson’s network operations centre, we are able to support MTN Rwanda’s focus on accelerating their digital transformation plans and empower Rwanda’s digital agenda,” adds Nicolas Blixell, VP and Head of Global Customer Unit MTN and Customer Unit MTN Africa at Ericsson Middle East and Africa.

MTN Rwanda and Ericsson’s Partnership

The Ericsson Managed Services contract to run the NOC with MTN Rwanda is the latest milestone in their long-term strategic partnership. MTN Rwanda selected Ericsson as the partner to launch its GSM mobile system networks with Core and Transmission solutions in 1998. In 2009, MTN Rwanda launched its 3G network through Ericsson and in 2013 launched Ericsson’s Mobile Money platform.

