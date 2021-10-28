Liquid & Orange Trade Networks Through New Telecoms Partnership

A new strategic partnership has been announced in Africa’s telecom space as South African Liquid Intelligent Technologies (Liquid) and Orange, a French telecom and one of the largest telecom companies in Africa, sign a deal to leverage each other’s existing networks in Africa, allowing them even greater access and opportunity to build their businesses throughout the continent.

This partnership will give Liquid access to Orange’s extensive network in West Africa, including the new Djoliba network.

Likewise, it will give Orange access to Liquid’s pan-African network. As a result, the two organizations will offer end-to-end high-speed connectivity and services across their networks, servicing existing and new customers in over 20 African countries.

“Our customers are the real winners in this partnership,” said David Eurin, Liquid Intelligent Technologies international wholesale CEO (Liquid Sea).

“Not only do they get access to the networks, but also the benefit of working with two carriers with proven track records of building African business and digital technology.”

The New Djoliba Network

In West Africa, Orange has a substantial presence across many countries including Cote d’Ivoire, Senegal, Mali, Burkina Faso, Ghana, Guinea and Liberia. Djoliba is the first unified superfast broadband network in the region that provides seamless connectivity with better availability thanks to network redundancy, security and excellent quality of service.

Operated and maintained from Dakar, Senegal, Djoliba is also the first network to offer complete security in West Africa with more than 10,000km of terrestrial fibre optic network, coupled with 10,000km of undersea cables, superfast broadband provision (up to 100 Gbit/s) and a 99.99% availability rate.

This network covers 16 points of presence with a grid of nearly 155 technical sites and offers connections with Europe, America and Asia. It is based on Orange’s Tier 1 network and therefore provides a seamless connection to the Group’s international networks.

“I am very happy to announce this important partnership with Liquid Intelligent Technologies which will enable Orange to expand its broad portfolio of convergent solutions across Africa,” said Emmanuel Rochas, CEO of Orange International Carriers.

