Top 4 Most Trending Stories – Week in Review

As this week comes to a close we take a look at the stories that resonated most with our readers.

August is Women’s Month in South Africa, with Women’s Day being celebrated on Monday earlier this week.

This month, the tech world is looking inwards to identify ways for more women in technology to have their voices heard, and for more women to jump into the tech space – a priority in Africa, especially.

In line with this, the week’s top article is a list of the top 5 tips for women who aspire to a career in cybersecurity.

Also this week: Bank Zero launches its digital-only banking experience in South Africa, and Atlas VPN reports the average costs of data breaches in 2021.

Finally, this month our readers are asking, how can we empower more women in tech?

Find out more about this week’s top articles:

4. How Can We Empower More Women in Tech?

According to a report compiled by PwC economists, women currently hold 28% of leadership roles at the top 10 global tech companies, relative to men who hold 72%. Despite these figures, gender representation in the industry is slowly changing. As the pandemic has accelerated the need for digital transformation and emerging technologies, so too has the demand for a diverse set of skills in the sector that provided opportunities for women.

3. The Average Data Breach Costs Over $4-Million in 2021

A data breach can have a number of negative implications for a business, including lost sales, a tarnished reputation, data recovery fees, and possibly employee layoffs.

According to data presented by Atlas VPN, the average financial damages caused by a data breach increased by nearly 10% year over year to $4.24 million in 2021. This is the highest spike since 2015.

2. Bank Zero Launches in SA – A Digital-Only Banking Experience

Bank Zero, a digital-only bank offering its services via a smartphone app, has launched in South Africa.

Currently, the mutual digital bank is adding potential customers on a staggered basis. New customers interested in joining will be placed in a waiting queue. Zero Bank is built to cater to both businesses with small turnovers and large companies generating millions of dollars. Its chosen customer-based includes close corporations, sole proprietary and big companies.

1. Top 5 Tips for Women to Build a Career in Cybersecurity

Representation of women in the cybersecurity industry has grown over the past years and, while this is positive, there is still room for improvement. Interestingly, not everyone in cybersecurity started with a technical background. Some of the women currently in the industry started in non-stem-related courses.

Read further to discover the top 5 tips for women wanting to build a career in cybersecurity.

By Luis Monzon

Follow Luis Monzon on Twitter

Follow IT News Africa on Twitter