MTN Appoints New Chief: Customer Service Operations

Effective 1 September 2021, Cornelia van Heerden will join MTN South Africa as Chief: Customer Service Operations. Van Heerden is a highly qualified business executive with both a technical and commercial background.

MTN says that this latest high-level appointment is a means to continue its drive into digital service excellence.

“With customer demands for reliable, fast and trusted digital solutions on the rise, MTN has made a strategic customer services appointment to ensure clients receive ongoing service excellence in the ‘new normal’,” the telco says.

“Our clients have faced unprecedented challenges over the past 18 months and MTN’s focus has been ensuring we continue to deliver exceptional service; despite the circumstances. With more customers relying on mobile and digital solutions than ever before, during lockdown and in the new work-from-home world, we understand that we need to ensure these demands are met and exceeded,” says MTN SA CEO, Godfrey Motsa.

“We aim to constantly improve our standards and scope of service to match new, more technical and tailored demands. We’ve put exceptional service delivery at the heart of what we do and, with Cornelia’s appointment, we feel confident that we will be even more well-positioned to ensure our clients can continue to enjoy the benefits of the modern, connected world,” says Motsa.

Van Heerden joins MTN from Oracle Corporation where she currently serves as the Applications Client Engagement Director. Having held various executive roles within the ICT industry, she brings a wealth of expertise with a strong combination of technical, commercial, and customer-facing experience.

She previously fulfilled senior executive roles at Vodacom, prior to which she was at MTN where she held various roles within Business and Technology.

Van Heerden holds a Master of Engineering degree in Electronic Engineering from the University of Pretoria and a Master of Business Administration (MBA) degree from the Gordon Institute of Business Science.

“I thank MTN for placing trust in me to take on this important, crucial challenge. The world as we know it is advancing at such a rapid rate that it is often hard to keep up. But one thing that simply cannot be compromised is customer service and excellence,” says Van Heerden.

“I aim to ensure MTN’s customers have an exceptional experience when interacting with us, be it through using our products, service or sales channels, so they can enjoy and benefit from the exciting, increasingly digital world that we live in.”

Edited by Luis Monzon

